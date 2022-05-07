S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 796 ($9.94).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of S4 Capital to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 800 ($9.99) to GBX 730 ($9.12) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of SFOR stock traded up GBX 31.80 ($0.40) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 357.80 ($4.47). The company had a trading volume of 13,807,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,797. S4 Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 265 ($3.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 878 ($10.97). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 366.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 511.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.51.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

