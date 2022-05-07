SafeCoin (SAFE) Market Cap Achieves $7.02 Million

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $7.02 million and $11,979.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,421.08 or 0.99907361 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00047112 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.00239923 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00102502 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00144333 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.98 or 0.00282002 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009736 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004054 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

