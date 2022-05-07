SafeMoon Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last week, SafeMoon has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $272.05 million and $25,366.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.50 or 0.00183127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00194631 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00476827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00039141 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,538.80 or 2.00276784 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About SafeMoon

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

