Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Acquires Shares of 575 U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $676,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $314,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $122,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,218 shares of company stock valued at $676,259 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.07. 58,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,854. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $123.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USPH. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

