Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Buys New Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Capri by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 70,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 509.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 100,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 83,784 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.12. 2,384,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,979. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average of $58.47. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $42.77 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

