Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Buys Shares of 241 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 82.5% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,383. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.65 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.77.

About Keysight Technologies (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.