Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Buys Shares of 88 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 88 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 339.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $11,833,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,320 shares of company stock valued at $33,075,171. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.33.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $7.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $444.94. 367,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,529. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $436.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.85. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.53 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

