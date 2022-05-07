Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Buys Shares of 95 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 95 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth about $3,590,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $10.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $405.61. 855,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,348. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $480.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $551.43. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $395.01 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The business had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.50.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MSCI (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.