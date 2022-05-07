Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Makes New Investment in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,621 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,360,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,913 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,370,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,784,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 325,303 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,675,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 322,864 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 884.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 335,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 301,316 shares during the period.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.53) to €6.30 ($6.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from €7.30 ($7.68) to €6.20 ($6.53) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,762,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2611 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

