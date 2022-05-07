Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Makes New Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,448,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,241,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,051,000 after purchasing an additional 481,137 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,597 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,466,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,085,000 after purchasing an additional 224,180 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,256,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,081,000 after purchasing an additional 129,245 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STLD stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.66. 2,458,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,068. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.37. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.29. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

