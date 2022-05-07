Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Purchases New Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 343,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,227,000 after purchasing an additional 138,005 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,758,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.74.

NASDAQ SEDG traded down $14.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,576. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.54. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 80.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $551.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 7.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $3,106,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,649,566. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

