Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Purchases Shares of 1,529 Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCAT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $110,283.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 23,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $587,187.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,036 shares of company stock worth $1,247,804 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,759,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,895. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

