Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Purchases Shares of 234 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,214,604,000 after buying an additional 38,407 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,598,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $721,995,000 after buying an additional 60,037 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,362,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 983,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,861,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXON. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

NASDAQ:AXON traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.99. 529,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,910. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.18. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.80 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

