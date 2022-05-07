Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Takes Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,094,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,705. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 272.95% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.78%.

TPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

