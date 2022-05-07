Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $273.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SAIA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stephens raised their target price on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $316.46.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $216.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Saia has a 1 year low of $187.02 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $661.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.80 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Saia by 1,104.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in shares of Saia by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 245,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,372,000 after acquiring an additional 36,390 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,782,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Saia by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

