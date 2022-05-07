Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,563 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,554 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $76,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,232,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,516,629. The company has a market capitalization of $168.06 billion, a PE ratio of 113.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.58 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $553,691.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $292,776.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,035 shares of company stock worth $32,854,464 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

