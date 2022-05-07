Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$14.75 price objective on the stock.

SSL has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold to a buy rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.27.

Shares of TSE SSL opened at C$8.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.72. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.86 and a 52-week high of C$11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.79.

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$37.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director David Awram sold 65,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$591,483.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 332,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,989,289.71. Insiders have sold a total of 188,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,249 in the last ninety days.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

