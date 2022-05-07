Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Posts Earnings Results

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.29 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 161.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $4.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $607.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.63. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $12.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. StockNews.com cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1,223.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 554,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 512,831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 31,274 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 174,571 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 41,768 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

