Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Posts Earnings Results

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.29 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 161.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $4.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $607.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.63. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $12.83.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. StockNews.com cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.
Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.