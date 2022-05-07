Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. The company manufactures equipment for biomolecular and microbial separations, cell culture, concentration, fermentation and purification. Sartorius AG is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany. “

SARTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Societe Generale raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $776.00.

Shares of SARTF traded down $5.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $319.00. 22 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 0.69. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $314.50 and a twelve month high of $947.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 11.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

