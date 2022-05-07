Savix (SVX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $307.00

Savix (SVX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Savix coin can currently be bought for $1.71 or 0.00004851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Savix has traded up 55.6% against the dollar. Savix has a total market capitalization of $105,232.48 and $307.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 147,802 coins and its circulating supply is 61,586 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

