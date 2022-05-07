Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 90,830 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 4.1% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Canadian National Railway worth $60,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592,022 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,832 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,443,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2,816.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,523,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,263,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNI. Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.76.

Shares of CNI traded down $2.01 on Friday, reaching $116.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,881,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.14. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.586 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.10%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

