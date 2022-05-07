Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Has $20.03 Million Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 521,040 shares during the quarter. Gildan Activewear accounts for 1.4% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.25% of Gildan Activewear worth $20,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,766,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $456,375,000 after acquiring an additional 85,294 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,240,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $373,869,000 after acquiring an additional 314,005 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,499,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,771,000 after acquiring an additional 359,379 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,362,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,326,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,924,000 after acquiring an additional 522,084 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. StockNews.com raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

Shares of GIL traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.92. 857,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,228. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.