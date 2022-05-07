Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Has $28.60 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 460,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. Newmont comprises about 2.0% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $28,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 980.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.34.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.87. 4,929,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,287,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.70. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.94%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $33,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $468,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,333 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

