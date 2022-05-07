Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Schrödinger reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full-year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.46). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Schrödinger.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.57 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 87.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SDGR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

Shares of SDGR opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.98. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $79.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,025,000 after purchasing an additional 93,733 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after buying an additional 41,619 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,065,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

