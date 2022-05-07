Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.83. 9,319,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,991,362. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $57.64 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.54.

