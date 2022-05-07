Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €69.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($72.63) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G24 has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($70.21) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($82.11) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($70.53) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €76.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scout24 currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €70.70 ($74.42).

Get Scout24 alerts:

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €59.24 ($62.36) on Tuesday. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €46.90 ($49.37) and a 12-month high of €73.36 ($77.22). The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 58.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of €55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of €57.46.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.