Scully Royalty Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:SRL)

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 30th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

SRL stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. Scully Royalty has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $16.35.

Get Scully Royalty alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scully Royalty stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.50% of Scully Royalty worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. It also engages in manufacturing, and medical supplies and services industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.