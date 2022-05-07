Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 30th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

Scully Royalty stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Scully Royalty has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scully Royalty stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.50% of Scully Royalty worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. It also engages in manufacturing, and medical supplies and services industries.

