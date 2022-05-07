SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Lowered to $145.00 at HSBC

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HSBC from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $244.00.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. SEA has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.09. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEA will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 3.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,371 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

