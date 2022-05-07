Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.53

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.53 and traded as high as C$23.62. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$22.24, with a volume of 87,294 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,199.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.53.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael George Skurski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total value of C$126,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$549,943.10. Also, Director Rudi P. Fronk sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.52, for a total value of C$1,544,568.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,753,191.93. Insiders have sold a total of 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,883 over the last ninety days.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

