Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.53

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.53 and traded as high as C$23.62. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$22.24, with a volume of 87,294 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,199.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.53.
Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Seabridge Gold Company Profile (TSE:SEA)
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.
Featured Stories
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.