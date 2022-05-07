Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.17. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.67.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

