SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Citigroup

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.90.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.13. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 639.40% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $465,296.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,800 shares of company stock worth $1,957,859. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

