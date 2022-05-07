Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 30,095 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,095 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $74.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,242,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,938. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The company has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

