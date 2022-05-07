Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,315 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 916,352 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,569,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,604,386 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $121,805,000 after buying an additional 99,557 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $4,075,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 46,218 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.41. 6,099,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,140,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.53.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.30.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

