Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $8.61 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Micron Technology by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Micron Technology by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.32.

Shares of MU traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.35. The company had a trading volume of 15,156,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,411,970. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day moving average is $81.23. The company has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

