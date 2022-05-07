Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 255,390 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 1,939.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 255,390 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $11,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,356,000 after purchasing an additional 860,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,518,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,500,000 after purchasing an additional 121,994 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32,082 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,616,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,920,000 after purchasing an additional 348,835 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 868,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,502,000 after purchasing an additional 154,696 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNO stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.27. 1,595,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,862. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.25. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.01.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 326.16%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VNO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

