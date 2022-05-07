Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,541 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after buying an additional 533,468 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,605.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.03. The company had a trading volume of 51,506,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,535,776. The company has a market capitalization of $143.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Several analysts have commented on T shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.73.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

