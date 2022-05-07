Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,373 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNP traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $229.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,774,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.85. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.74.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

