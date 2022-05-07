Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,105 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $894,000. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,294,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,147. The firm has a market cap of $141.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.66.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.93.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

