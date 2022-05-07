Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at B. Riley

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMLR. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Semler Scientific from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.75.

Shares of Semler Scientific stock opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.90. Semler Scientific has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.55.

Semler Scientific ( OTCMKTS:SMLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 29.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Semler Scientific will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $145,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMLR. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth $69,612,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth $28,203,000. Aravt Global LLC acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth $19,637,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth $18,849,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $10,898,000. Institutional investors own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

