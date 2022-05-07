Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.10-8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.52. Sempra also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.60-9.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $164.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.70. The firm has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.04). Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.48%.

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.90.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Sempra by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

