Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stock Position Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 54.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.70. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.48%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.90.

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

