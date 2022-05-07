Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is based in Germantown, United States. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $583.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.61. Senseonics has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $4.58.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Senseonics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Fiorentino sold 63,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $104,862.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 464,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $1,142,399.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,020,643 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,304 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Senseonics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,075,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,892 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,423,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,425,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,506,000 after acquiring an additional 791,351 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,537,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 682.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 605,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 528,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

