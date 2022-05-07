Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at BTIG Research

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHAK. Barclays decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.71.

SHAK stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.70. 1,369,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,384. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $52.73 and a 52-week high of $111.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 62,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

