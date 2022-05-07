Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SMED. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sharps Compliance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.83.

NASDAQ:SMED opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.85. Sharps Compliance has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $17.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $84.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 20.1% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 281,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 47,222 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 5.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 129,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 10.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 67.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.