Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires Shares of 17,616 Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUT. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter worth $23,557,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1,760.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after buying an additional 840,489 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,090,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after buying an additional 615,426 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 426,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter worth about $3,132,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

HUT opened at $3.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.96 and a quick ratio of 17.96. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $16.57.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $45.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million. Hut 8 Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

