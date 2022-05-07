Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 2,524 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 2,121.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 289.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $26,050.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $68,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.33. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 132.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.