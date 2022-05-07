Shell Asset Management Co. Buys Shares of 9,512 First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in First Advantage during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in First Advantage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Shares of NYSE FA opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. First Advantage Co. has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97.

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $212.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on First Advantage from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.06.

About First Advantage (Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.