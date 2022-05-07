Shell Asset Management Co. Has $119,000 Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Seabridge Gold stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.