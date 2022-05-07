Shell Asset Management Co. Has $127,000 Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 30,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 350,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,118 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,998,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 87,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SILV. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.15 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of SILV stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a current ratio of 18.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 0.99.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About SilverCrest Metals (Get Rating)

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.